Free and Open Source Software

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GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

Powered by the latest Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS operating system with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, the new Thelio Mira PC introduces a new design that conveniently places front ports alongside a high-quality tempered glass facade.

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.

KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.2, the KDE Plasma 6.6.3 release makes KWin’s screencasting feature more robust when using PipeWire 1.6 or newer and promises to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows for screens using more fractional scale factors.

Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

Highlights of Blender 5.1 include hardware ray-tracing enablement for AMD GPUs by default through HIP RT, improved GPU rendering performance by up to 10 percent on various benchmark scenes, and a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves.

LinuxGizmos.com

Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026

t2sz

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

  
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It

  
A rebellion inside the Manjaro project, a community strike

 
Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The Fedora Asahi SIG and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.

 
Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs

  
Some chrom* news

 
Qualys on CrackArmor

  
CrackArmor news

 
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Introducing Duranium: a more reliable postmarketOS

  
Duranium is an immutable variant of postmarketOS

 
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.

 
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.


  
 


 
What's a minimal install for Linux? 6 reasons it can come in handy

  
If you've ever installed Linux and noticed the distribution offers a "minimal" install

 
Mastering the Linux file system: My go-to commands and tips

  
When I started using Linux

 
4 ways to run a full Linux desktop on your Android phone

  
Android is based on Linux, but that doesn't mean the two are the same

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Meet Flow, a Fresh New Browser for Linux

  
If you miss Arc’s design and want something similar on Linux

 
I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators

  
Yes, it was a challenge to install. But then GLF OS took me by surprise - in the best possible way

 
LWN on Kernel, IBM Fedora, Python, and Slop

  
Latest from LWN

 
California's Digital Age Assurance Act and Linux distributions

  
The law was introduced in February 2025

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
The Perils of Growing [original]

  
The team is international

 
Techrights Explains What Tux Machines is (or Was in 2024) [original]

  
GNU/Linux has become a lot more mainstream since

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

  
FOSS and sharing

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Godot, GNU/Linux distros, and more

 
Hardware: System76, Jolla and More

  
Linux-friendly things

 
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, and More

  
3 new episodes

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers

  
Web related picks

 
So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"

  
some funding news

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's official site

 
Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers

  
Hyprland and more

 
Graphics: GPU-T in Review and and Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Company NVIDIA Faces Backlash for Slop

  
Some graphics news

 
Linux Kernel: Kernel 6.12.77 in EasyOS, "Sashiko patch-review system", "Systemd 260 kills SysV", and Linux 7.1 Plans

  
Linux news

 
today's howtos

  
technical posts

 
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Worthless Gimmicks, and Thunderbird Report

  
Firefox and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks, R included

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Linux' Foundation Takes GAFAM (Mostly Microsoft) Microsoft Money for Promotion of Slop and Microsoft Under the Guise of 'Security'

  
Microsoft corrupts everything

 
5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't

  
Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs

 
Peropesis 3.2 keeps the CLI-only world alive with the 6.18.2 kernel, Bash 5.3, and more

  
With version 3.2, Peropesis continues to deliver a fresh yet old-school Linux experience by relying exclusively on the command line interface

 
Feels Like Summer [original]

  
We'll be catching up with news in the weekend most probably

 
Tux Machines Boycotts Slop, Slop Gets Many Basic Facts Wrong and Typically Constitutes Plagiarism With Buzzwords ("AI") as an Excuse [original]

  
RMS rightly calls those things "bullshit generators"

 
IBM's Management is Killing or Dooming So-called 'Open Source' Companies [original]

  
Companies that master particular Free software projects won't save IBM

 
Games: Starfield, Winnie's Hole, Vectorio, and More

  
5 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Top 5 Upcoming Android Features in 2026 (Android 17 & Beyond)

 
Debian-based Br OS 13.4 now available

  
Once built upon Ubuntu, Brazil-based Br OS is now using Debian as its foundation, and the latest update is less than a day old

 
Big moves in Linux filesystems as new bcachefs lands and KDE adds support for Apple's APFS

  
Linux still can't mount or read APFS volumes by default ... but that's about to change

 
4 Linux init systems that almost replaced systemd (and why they failed)

  
When Linux users get into arguments about init systems

 
FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

  
FFmpeg 8.1 has been released today as a minor update to this open-source multimedia framework that introduces new decoders, encoders, filters, as well as various improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Turning 22 and Adding More Original Stories [original]

  
When the year began we said we'd publish a lot more original articles this year

 
AbeirOS – Void-based Linux distribution

  
AbeirOS is a Void Linux-based distribution that ships with a vanilla KDE Plasma desktop

 
UN Creates Open Source Portal

  
In a quest to strengthen open source collaboration, the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology has created a new portal

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: January and February 2026 – Beta Released

  
We are very pleased to announce that the PureOS Crimson beta is released

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

  
The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.6.3 today as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 series of this popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes

  
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy

 
Let’s talk about Moonforge

  
Of course, as soon as somebody announces a new Linux-based OS

 
ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

  
The system ships with ZimaOS Plus, a Linux-based operating system designed for personal cloud and self-hosted services

 
EndeavorOS Titan stands out among Arch-based Linux distros - here's why

  
EndeavorOS Titan is the latest release in this Arch-based distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism

  
"$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage"

 
Tux Machines Gets Kudus From LibreTech at Georgia Tech [original]

  
those people speak about Software Freedom

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux for the most part

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Net

  
WWW and FOSS

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and More

  
Episodes regarding GNU/Linux

 
Funding: Open Source Endowment and "How Does Open Source Software Get Funded?"

  
a couple of articles about financing FOSS

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security parches and commentary

 
GNU: Free Software Directory Meeting This Coming Friday and "GNU Health HIS server 5.0.6 patchset bundle released"

  
GNU/FSF leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
mostly Linux-centric

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Visuals, GPUs, Channel Partners and More

  
Some Ubuntu leftovers

 
Kernel Space: Snagboot v2.6, Slop NPUs, and a "Wayland-native RDP server for Linux"

  
close to Linux (kernel)

 
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Released, Mono (Trojan Horse), and "You're Underestimating Steam Deck's Powerful Desktop Mode"

  
gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
IBM Red Bait Slop (Promoting Slop All the Time) and Fedora Leftovers

  
mostly Fedora

 
GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.2 today as a major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Debian: Freexian Collaborators' Reports, Debian Democracy Reduced to Sruthi Chandran or "None of the Above"

  
Debian leftovers

 
Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin

  
KDE announced the release of Marknote 1.5, the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create, edit, and organize rich text notes.

 
Day Began Well, Can Manchester City End It Equally Well? [original]

  
On a bit of a tangent

 
Linux 7.0-rc4

  
So last week looked very calm - for a few days

 
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today the AMD variant of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and other upgrades.

 
IBM Red Hat Helps NVIDIA's Circular Financing Ponzi Scheme Marketed as "Hey Hi Revolution" (Wasting Energy on Unproductive Plagiarism and Mostly Useless Outputs)

  
really awful this time

 
To tackle plastic waste, tackle DRM

  
DRM-locked printer ink cartridges are contributing to plastic waste. It doesn't have to be this way

 
Games: NVIDIA Slop, LEGO Machine, RPCS3, and More

  
8 picks for today

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android handheld puts a new twist on console design — literally

 
The Myth of Linux Optimization Tools, and Why You Really Don’t Need Them At All

  
Unlike Windows, Linux is mostly fast and efficient, even if you are running it on older hardware like I am

 
Why I love my new Linux window manager

  
Bloat is the bane of modern computing

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

  
nakeDeb is a minimalist desktop Linux distribution based on Debian Stable and intended for more advanced Linux users

 
Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready

  
As the EFF has documented over and over, age verification systems are surveillance systems.

 
Kagi’s Orion browser hits public beta on Linux

  
A public beta of Orion for Linux is now available to download and try

 
Scheduled Maintenance Delayed Until Saturday Night [original]

  
we do try to give a headsup or a sort of quick reminder before such things happen

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles