news
Free and Open Source Software
-
t2sz - compresses a file into a seekable zstd - LinuxLinks
t2sz compresses a file into a seekable zstd, splitting the file into multiple frames.
If the file is a tar archive it compresses each file in the archive into an independent frame, hence the name.
It operates in two modes. Tar archive mode and raw mode.
By default it runs in tar archive mode for files ending with .tar, unless -r is specified. For all other files it runs in raw mode.
In tar archive mode it compresses the archive keeping each file in a different frame, unless -s or -S is used. This allows fast seeking and extraction of a single file without decompressing the whole archive. The compressed archive can be decompressed with any Zstandard tool, including zstd.
This is free and open source software.
m5rcode - modern programming language - LinuxLinks
m5rcode (pronounced “em-five-er-code”) is a modern programming language combining the best features of Python, C, Java, HolyC, Rust, and Ruby.
It features gradual typing, hybrid memory management (GC + optional ownership), and a focus on developer productivity.
This is free and open source software.
keifu - TUI that visualizes Git commit graphs - LinuxLinks
keifu is a terminal UI tool that visualizes Git commit graphs. It shows a colored commit graph, commit details, and a summary of changed files, and lets you perform basic branch operations.
This is free and open source software.
btlescan - terminal UI for scanning Bluetooth Low Energy devices - LinuxLinks
btlescan is a cross-platform terminal UI for scanning Bluetooth Low Energy devices, inspecting GATT services and characteristics, and reading/writing characteristic values in real time.
This is free and open source software.
Pinchtab - lightweight browser control system designed for AI agents - LinuxLinks
Pinchtab is a lightweight browser control system designed for AI agents. Implemented as a small Go binary, it provides a simple HTTP API that allows agents and automation tools to interact with web pages programmatically.
This is free and open source software.
TAYGA - out-of-kernel stateless NAT64 implementation - LinuxLinks
TAYGA is a stateless NAT64 (Network Address Translation 64) implementation designed to provide IPv6 connectivity to IPv4-only hosts and services. It operates as a user space daemon that performs address translation between IPv6 and IPv4 networks, allowing IPv6-only systems to communicate with legacy IPv4 infrastructure. TAYGA is commonly used in IPv6 transition deployments and works by translating packets between the two protocols using the NAT64 technique defined in relevant IETF standards.
This is free and open source software.
RepoRover - universal Linux package updater - LinuxLinks
RepoRover is a graphical Linux system update utility. It detects the host Linux distribution and runs the appropriate native package manager update commands through a simple desktop interface, helping users update their systems without needing to remember distro-specific terminal commands.
If you run many different Linux distributions in virtual machines, you might prefer a single utility that can update all of them from one interface.
This is free and open source software.
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: file - LinuxLinks
file determines the type of data contained in a file by examining its contents rather than relying on filename extensions. It is commonly used to identify unknown files, verify file formats, and diagnose issues with corrupted or misnamed files.
The command analyses files using several tests and a database of “magic numbers” that correspond to known file signatures and formats.
This is free and open source software.
batctl - battery charge threshold manager for Linux laptops - LinuxLinks
batctl is a terminal UI and CLI tool that lets you control battery charge thresholds on Linux. Set start/stop charge levels to extend battery lifespan, choose from built-in presets, and persist your settings across reboots — all from a single, zero-dependency binary. batctl provides a unified interface that detects supported hardware and exposes these controls in a simple terminal-based application.
The program offers both an interactive terminal interface and a scriptable command-line mode. Users can view battery information, adjust charging start and stop thresholds, and apply predefined charging profiles. The tool also supports persistence so that configured battery limits remain active across system reboots or suspend and resume events, helping maintain consistent battery management behaviour.
This is free and open source software.
Dooble - minimal, scientific, and stable web browser - LinuxLinks
Dooble is a Qt-based web browser that focuses on stability, privacy-oriented browsing features, and a compact codebase.
It supports private browsing workflows, domain-level JavaScript controls, custom search engines and style sheets, and includes some unusual capabilities such as Gopher support and native graphing tools for scientific studies.
This is free and open source software.
Lapse - cross-platform flashcard app - LinuxLinks
Lapse is a cross-platform flashcard application built with Flutter. It uses spaced repetition to help users review and retain information more effectively, and offers a modern interface for studying across desktop and mobile platforms.
This is free and open source software.
Bigcapital - accounting and inventory software - LinuxLinks
Bigcapital is accounting and inventory software for small and medium businesses.
It is designed to help organise business finances, automate accounting processes, and generate financial statements and reports for decision-making. The software is available as a self-hosted application and also provides an API for integrating accounting workflows with other systems.
This is free and open source software.