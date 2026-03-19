t2sz compresses a file into a seekable zstd, splitting the file into multiple frames.

If the file is a tar archive it compresses each file in the archive into an independent frame, hence the name.

It operates in two modes. Tar archive mode and raw mode.

By default it runs in tar archive mode for files ending with .tar, unless -r is specified. For all other files it runs in raw mode.

In tar archive mode it compresses the archive keeping each file in a different frame, unless -s or -S is used. This allows fast seeking and extraction of a single file without decompressing the whole archive. The compressed archive can be decompressed with any Zstandard tool, including zstd.

This is free and open source software.