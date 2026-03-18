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IBM's Management is Killing or Dooming So-called 'Open Source' Companies
We hear of many layoffs or silent layoffs (or people getting pushed out) at Red Hat and HashiCorp. Now we find similar information about Confluent [1, 2] and cautiously wait for more definitive proof, maybe leakers.
Companies that master particular Free software projects won't save IBM; they're like vanity projects for Board members and IBM's CEO (also in the Board). █
Image source: Mt. Fork River flowing through trees in fall.