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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: AbeirOS - Void-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Its distinguishing characteristic is its use of the musl C library rather than GNU glibc, which is the standard choice for most Linux distributions. musl is known for being lightweight and efficient, although it can present some software compatibility issues and is often better suited to containers and embedded environments.

It includes a minimum set of applications (all included in the official repositories) so you can build your system on your own.