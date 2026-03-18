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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: halting problem : Let’s talk about Moonforge —

Last week, Igalia finally announced Moonforge, a project we’ve been working on for basically all of 2025. It’s been quite the rollercoaster, and the announcement hit various news outlets, so I guess now is as good a time as any to talk a bit about what Moonforge is, its goal, and its constraints.

Of course, as soon as somebody announces a new Linux-based OS, folks immediately think it’s a new general purpose Linux distribution, as that’s the square shaped hole where everything OS-related ends up. So, first things first, let’s get a couple of things out of the way about Moonforge...