Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Now, in terms of what to do, I thought that Fraidycat solved the problem for me, I seriously liked that idea, the interface, the freeing experience, and how I could see those posts in their original shape, colours, form. Of course, Godier has developed a software that would solve the issue of phantom obligation, it’s called Current, and it looks interesting and promising. However, it doesn’t solve my need to check the original website. Hence, why I’m still on the fence. It doesn’t cost much, I might try it soon, but I wish someone would take Fraidycat, fix the bugs and maintain it, because it is a rare gem.