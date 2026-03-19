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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Central log collection - more than just compliance
I often hear, even at security conferences that “no central log collection here” or “we have something due to compliance”. Central logging is more than just compliance. It makes logs easier to use, available and secure, thus making your life easier in operations, security, development, but also in marketing, sales, and so on.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Simone Silvestroni ☛ Feeding
Now, in terms of what to do, I thought that Fraidycat solved the problem for me, I seriously liked that idea, the interface, the freeing experience, and how I could see those posts in their original shape, colours, form. Of course, Godier has developed a software that would solve the issue of phantom obligation, it’s called Current, and it looks interesting and promising. However, it doesn’t solve my need to check the original website. Hence, why I’m still on the fence. It doesn’t cost much, I might try it soon, but I wish someone would take Fraidycat, fix the bugs and maintain it, because it is a rare gem.
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FSF / Software Freedom
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Ben Tsai ☛ Software is people
One pillar of my origin story is when I realized the software I’m building exists as part of a system whose goal is to serve human beings. Secondarily, the process to produce that software is more of a social endeavor rather than technical.
With the rise of Actually Idiocy, it’s apparent most people don’t understand or appreciate that. We keep trying to use these ai products to solve problems they are not built to solve.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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Taavi Väänänen: Wikimedia Hackathon Northwestern Europe 2026
Wikimedia Nederland organised a new type of event this year, the Wikimedia Hackathon Northwestern Europe 2026, which was held last weekend in Arnhem, the Netherlands. And I'm very happy they did, since unlike last years, I will unfortunately be missing from the "main" Wikimedia Hackathon (which is happening in Milan at the start of May).
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