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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026



Quoting: I switched to a Linux-based webOS TV and liked it way more than I expected —

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Just because your TV has smart features built in, doesn't mean you should use them. Smart TVs typically come with bloatware, advertisements, and unwanted tracking. They might feature slow Ethernet ports or outdated processors, too. All of these concerns are valid reasons to buy a dedicated streaming stick or box, like a Roku, Apple TV, or Google TV streamer, instead of sticking with your smart TV's default operating system. On the flip side, if your smart TV's interface is actually good, using it can save you the added cost and complexity of buying separate hardware.

I've tried smart TVs running Google TV and Samsung's Tizen OS in the past, and haven't been impressed. My primary TV is a 4K Samsung panel paired with an Apple TV 4K that I usually use for AirPlay, streaming, and a Gigabit Ethernet connection. While moving apartments, I relied solely on the LG StanbyME Go portable television system instead of my usual setup. That meant using LG's proprietary webOS software, based on Linux, in place of my usual streaming box. To my surprise, it wasn't actually bad, and I'm going to seek out webOS TVs in the future.