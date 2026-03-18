news
Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (mingw-openexr, vim, and yarnpkg), Oracle (freerdp), Red Hat (389-ds-base, container-tools:rhel8, libpng, libpng15, nginx, nginx:1.24, nginx:1.26, opencryptoki, python3, python3.11, python3.12, and python3.9), SUSE (ruby4.0-rubygem-activestorage, ruby4.0-rubygem-activesupport, ruby4.0-rubygem-glogalid, ruby4.0-rubygem-grpc, ruby4.0-rubygem-jquery-rails, ruby4.0-rubygem-loofah, and rubygem4.0-rubygem-fluentd), and Ubuntu (curl, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.17, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-6.17, linux-oracle,
linux-oracle-6.17, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.8, linux-gke, linux-gkeop,
linux-hwe-6.8, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-6.8, linux-lowlatency,
linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-6.8, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-gkeop, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15,
linux-intel-iotg, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-nvidia,
linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-oracle,
linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux-fips, linux-aws-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gcp, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-nvidia-lowlatency, python-cryptography, and roundcube).
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MWL ☛ FreeBSD security report on successful logins
By default, FreeBSD sends a daily security report listing all sorts of good stuff, and failed logins. I don’t care about poorly-programmed password gropers fumbling at a service that doesn’t accept passwords. I don’t want to read pages of stupidity. Over the years I’ve trained myself to skip the stupidity, which is bad practice.
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Security Week ☛ CISA Flags Year-Old Wing FTP Vulnerability as Exploited
Tracked as CVE-2025-47813, the flaw leads to the disclosure of the full local installation path of the application.
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Security Week ☛ 174 Vulnerabilities Targeted by RondoDox Botnet
The botnet has increased its activity, peaking at 15,000 exploitation attempts per day, and taking a more targeted approach.
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Security Week ☛ Robotic Surgery Giant Intuitive Discloses Cyberattack
The company says some of its internal business applications were accessed after an employee fell victim to a phishing attack.
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Bootlin ☛ sbom-cve-check v1.2.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of sbom-cve-check v1.2.0, which focuses on offline usability, improved SPDX 3.0 support, and more flexible export options.
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QSB-110: Use after free of paging structures in EPT (XSA-480)
We have published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 110: Use after free of paging structures in EPT (XSA-480). The text of this QSB and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below, followed by a general explanation of this announcement and authentication instructions.
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XSAs released on 2026-03-17
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
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