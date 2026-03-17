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Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features
Highlights of Blender 5.1 include hardware ray-tracing enablement for AMD GPUs by default through HIP RT, improved GPU rendering performance by up to 10 percent on various benchmark scenes, and a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves.
For Linux users, Blender 5.1 adds support for opening windows without decorations on Wayland by using the–no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on the libdecor client-side decorations library for Wayland clients. Also, Blender now uses TBB_MALLOC_PROXY for memory allocation on Linux.