Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Hackaday ☛ Give ATMega88 The Boot With This Retro Front Panel
It’s a truism that a computer must boot before it begins to operate. Nowadays that bootstrapping process is automatic, but in the case of the very first home computers, it was very much a hands-on affair. That’s what all those switches and blinkenlights are for on the front panel of the Altair 8800 — laboriously flicking each bit into memory as required to get your program going.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The new home for Blockly
The Blockly open source library, assets, and key members of the Blockly team transition from Google to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Component Abuse Challenge: A Bistable Flip-Flop With A Fuse
The flip-flop, in whichever of its several forms you encounter it, is a staple of logic design. Any time that you need to hold onto something, count, or shift bits, out it comes. We expect a flip-flop to be an integrated circuit if we use one, but most of us could knock one together with a couple of transistors.
Hackster ☛ A Distraction-Free Handheld Linux Computer for Coders
There are a million ways to use a tiny single-board computer in a hobbyist project, but one of the most obvious might be to turn that little board into a full-fledged, pint-sized computer. Redditor stopdesign has done just that, and the result is a simple, yet beautiful handheld computer that I absolutely don’t need, yet cannot imagine living another day without. The goal of the project was to create a distraction-free coding computer that can be used anywhere and everywhere. But since it runs Linux, it could just as easily be repurposed for other tasks.
Free Electrons opens applications for embedded Linux developers
The 2026 Free Electrons Programme is dedicated to supporting developers working on open-source embedded Linux projects. It provides essential training, mentorship and resources to help developers advance their work and strengthen innovation within the global embedded Linux community.