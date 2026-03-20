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KiCad 10.0 PCB Design and Electronics CAD Software Released as a Major Update
Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.
Also new is the ability to select objects using a “lasso” or freeform mode rather than the rectangular selection box in both the PCB and schematic editors, support for live junction updates when dragging items in the schematic editor, and the ability to define jumpers, or sets of symbol pins and footprint pads that should be considered internally connected.