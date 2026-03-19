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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026



Quoting: I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators | ZDNET —

When I downloaded GLF OS, I assumed I knew what I was getting into. From every indication, this Linux distribution was all about gaming. The website claims that "Gaming Linux FR is the first French-speaking video game community on Linux. We run a space where our members can share resources, knowledge, and experiences to fully enjoy gaming on Linux."

It's not just an OS, it's a gaming community. Nice.

During installation, however, there was an option to install DaVinci Resolve. The option surprised me for two reasons: I've never had an OS offer to add my favorite video editor during the installation, and DaVinci Resolve can be a challenge to install and get running properly. For one, you really need an Nvidia GPU for the app to work, and there's only one distribution officially supported by DaVinci Resolve: Rocky Linux (versions 8 and 9).