I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators

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GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

Powered by the latest Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS operating system with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, the new Thelio Mira PC introduces a new design that conveniently places front ports alongside a high-quality tempered glass facade.

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.

KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.2, the KDE Plasma 6.6.3 release makes KWin’s screencasting feature more robust when using PipeWire 1.6 or newer and promises to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows for screens using more fractional scale factors.

Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

Highlights of Blender 5.1 include hardware ray-tracing enablement for AMD GPUs by default through HIP RT, improved GPU rendering performance by up to 10 percent on various benchmark scenes, and a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves.

LinuxGizmos.com

Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

news

I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026

Quoting: I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators | ZDNET —

When I downloaded GLF OS, I assumed I knew what I was getting into. From every indication, this Linux distribution was all about gaming. The website claims that "Gaming Linux FR is the first French-speaking video game community on Linux. We run a space where our members can share resources, knowledge, and experiences to fully enjoy gaming on Linux."

It's not just an OS, it's a gaming community. Nice.

During installation, however, there was an option to install DaVinci Resolve. The option surprised me for two reasons: I've never had an OS offer to add my favorite video editor during the installation, and DaVinci Resolve can be a challenge to install and get running properly. For one, you really need an Nvidia GPU for the app to work, and there's only one distribution officially supported by DaVinci Resolve: Rocky Linux (versions 8 and 9).

Read on

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