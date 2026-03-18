Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, and More

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, March 2026; Major Redesign for Firefox: Chrome getting an upgrade; Debian 13.4; SUSE for sale - again; ASUS says MacBook Neo is “shock”; HBO, Paramount Merge; Xfwl4 coming to XFCE, and more.

In security and privacy: Age Verification coming to your GNU/Linux PC?; Anthropic turns Claud loose on Firefox code.