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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 15.4
Dear testers, we're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 15.4!dependency updates and new translations.
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James G ☛ Rewriting
This weekend I started work on rewriting the static site generator that I use for this website, Aurora. I was looking over the codebase and wondered if I could make the code a bit more efficient and easier to understand. I had ideas for new abstractions – things I could do to reduce the amount of code needed.
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Web
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KemoNine ☛ Self Hosted Search
This blog post is the result of two humans bringing up self-hosted search within days of each other. I was curious and ended up dancing with the Red Queen.
This post will discuss two options I find useful for self-hosted search and my thoughts regarding both. However, it must be noted: this is a wholly different approach to search than going to some big name (Google / Bing / Duck Duck Go / Others) search engine and casting about the internet.
Self-hosted search is going to provide a very different view upon the internet. This is A Good Thing.
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James G ☛ Ideas for managing post volume in web readers
As I subscribe to more web feeds, I am starting to think about whether there are features that a “calm” web reader should have that are designed specifically for managing the number of posts in one’s reader.
I recently introduced Artemis roll-up to “roll up” a week’s posts from an author into a single list that is added to a user’s feed once per week. This was designed to help reduce the risk of feeling overwhelmed if you subscribe to authors that post several times per day.
Since then, I have had a few more ideas related to managing post volume in web readers. I have not yet added many of the ideas I have recently to Artemis, but I wanted to document my ideas so that I can: (i) share them with you, and; (ii) think through them a bit more. My ideas are below.
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