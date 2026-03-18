Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers

This blog post is the result of two humans bringing up self-hosted search within days of each other. I was curious and ended up dancing with the Red Queen.

This post will discuss two options I find useful for self-hosted search and my thoughts regarding both. However, it must be noted: this is a wholly different approach to search than going to some big name (Google / Bing / Duck Duck Go / Others) search engine and casting about the internet.

Self-hosted search is going to provide a very different view upon the internet. This is A Good Thing.