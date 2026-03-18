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GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.
Some of the highlights of the GNOME 50 release include improved detection of discrete GPUs, support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the top bar indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.