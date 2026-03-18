Big moves in Linux filesystems as new bcachefs lands and KDE adds support for Apple's APFS

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: New bcachefs release, and KDE Linux adds APFS support —

Linux 7.0 is approaching and there's a new version of bcachefs to go with it… as well as green shoots of support for Apple's new disk format.

Interesting developments are happening in Linux filesystem land, with a new version of the bcachefs filesystem – and a Linux distro offering support for Apple's APFS disk format.

A new version of the next-generation copy-on-write snapshotting GPL filesystem for Linux is out: bcachefs 1.37.0 appeared just yesterday as we write.

This release includes support for the forthcoming Linux kernel 7.0. It is expected next month – the latest release candidate, 7.0-rc4, appeared the same day as the new bcachefs release. As we reported last year, bcachefs is now being developed outside of the Linux kernel again, but it can be loaded as a DKMS module.