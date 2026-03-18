news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Games
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot XR update — March 2026
March update from the Godot XR Team, upcoming game jam, new features, and new platforms!
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Arca Noae ☛ Driver updates now available
With the release of ArcaOS 5.1.2, several drivers have been updated. [...]
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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LogSlop
The Idea
After building RAG systems for Bugzilla and Redmine data, the next obvious candidate was sitting right there on every GNU/Linux machine: the system journal. Instead of grepping through
journalctloutput or staring at walls of log text, why not just ask plain English questions like “What went wrong last night?” and get a useful answer?
The constraints were the same as always: fully local, no cloud services, no API costs, runs on my openSUSE machines.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Building a dry-run mode for the OpenTelemetry Collector
“Our telemetry costs are too high.”“OK, let’s add some filters.”“Which metrics do we drop?” “…The ones we don’t need?”
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