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Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Review of Open Nextion ESP32-S3-based HMI displays with the Arduino IDE and the ESP-IDF framework
ITEAD has sent us samples of the Open Nextion ONX3248G035 and ONX2432G028 ESP32-S3 HMI displays for review. Open Nextion is a new product line that differs from the original Nextion HMI family, which relies on the Nextion Editor for UI design and UART communication for control. Instead, the Open Nextion features an ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller handling logic processing, display control, and wireless connectivity, all in one integrated package.
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Arduino ☛ Teaching your hands to remember: Hapticus and the future of motor learning
Learning to play the piano is hard. Your fingers need to find the right keys, apply the right pressure, and move in precise sequences – all while your brain tries to translate sheet music into muscle memory. What if your hands could learn faster with a teacher that literally guides them through each movement?
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CNX Software ☛ PycoClaw – A MicroPython-based OpenClaw implementation for ESP32 and other microcontrollers
PycoClaw is a MicroPython-based platform for running Hey Hi (AI) agents on ESP32 and other microcontrollers that brings OpenClaw workspace-compatible intelligence to resource-constrained embedded devices. We had already covered the C-based Miniclaw for ESP32-S3 SoCs, the PycoClaw’s developer (Jonathan Peace) told CNX Software that it is a “full OpenClaw-compliant agent” that supports more LLM providers (OpenAI, Gemini, Ollama, etc.), interfaces with not only Telegram, but also ScriptO Studio and WebRTC, and offers features like OTA updates, extensions, and battery-optimized operation. The table below compares PycoClaw to OpenClaw, Nanobot, PicoClaw, NullClaw, and MimiClaw.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Phone-free thought catcher
The Thought Catcher uses whisper.cpp for offline speech-to-text. Python code running on a Raspberry Pi 5 categorises the thought, generates a headline, looks for keywords, and loops continuously, looking for button presses.
Besides a Raspberry Pi 5, the hardware comprises a physical button, a microphone, and a buzzer, all housed inside a 3D-printed case.
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Arduino ☛ 5 fun sci-fi ideas you can bring to life with Arduino
And what better way to celebrate your favorite sci-fi franchise than to bring it to life through a costume or interactive project? For Arduino makers, this can be a great opportunity to show off your skills and delight fellow fans with a sci-fi-themed project.
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Ubuntu ☛ Advantech MIC-770 V3W now certified on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Canonical announces that it has certified Advantech’s latest modular fanless edge IPC system, MIC-770 V3W, on Ubuntu 24.04LTS. With official Ubuntu certification, the MIC-770 V3W provides a securely-designed, stable platform with long-term compatibility ideal for AIoT and edge computing applications.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis
The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.
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Vadzo Imaging Demonstrates Production-Ready 13MP MIPI CSI-2 Camera Integration on Raspberry Pi 5
Vadzo Imaging today announced the successful validation of its Bolt-1335CRO 13MP color optical image stabilization (OIS) autofocus MIPI CSI-2 camera on Raspberry Pi 5, demonstrating a production-ready approach for high-resolution camera integration using a fully native Linux pipeline. The validation confirms that developers can integrate a MIPI CSI-2 camera with Raspberry Pi 5 to achieve stable 13MP image capture, deterministic video streaming, and full sensor control using the Linux media controller and V4L2 framework, without relying on proprietary middleware.