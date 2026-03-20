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Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
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CNX Software ☛ 8-inch ESP32-P4 touch display offers WiFi 6, BLE, 802.15.4 connectivity, optional 4G LTE and LoRaWAN
Seeed Studio’s reTerminal D1001 is an 8-inch capacitive touch display powered by an ESP32-P4 RISC-V microcontroller and equipped with an ESP32-C6 wireless module, a camera, a dual-microphone array, and a speaker. The reTerminal D1001 is a fully enclosed solution designed for HMI applications such as control panels, vision-enabled IoT terminals, video intercoms, and smart dashboards. One highlight compared to other ESP32-P4 displays is optional support for 4G LTE cellular connectivity using an mPCIe module and SIM card slot, as well as LoRaWAN using a Stamp module.
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CNX Software ☛ Industrial RS-485/Modbus Raspberry Pi HAT works with OpenPLC, supports 7V-32V DC input
We have previously written about various industrial Raspberry Pi systems and gateways that come with RS-485 built in, but we had yet to cover a dedicated RS-485 Raspberry Pi HAT. To fill this gap, EngineElectronicAccessories, a developer based in Sweden, has introduced the “Industrial RS485 / Modbus HAT” designed for industrial automation, monitoring, and the OpenPLC open-source PLC suite. The board features an onboard RS-485 transceiver with TVS diode protection and supports long-distance communication over the RS-485 standard. It uses the Pi’s hardware UART interface and includes Tx/Rx LEDs for diagnostics.
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CNX Software ☛ Avaota F2 – Allwinner V861 RISC-V SBC targets Hey Hi (AI) cameras with PTZ and audio support
Avaota F2 is the first SBC based on an Allwinner V861 dual-core 64-bit RISC-V SoC with 128MB on-chip DDR3 memory, support for 4K cameras, a H.265 video codec, and a 1 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator. It’s an update to the earlier Avaota F1 camera board based on an Allwinner V821 SoC. The new open-source hardware F2 SBC offers several benefits, including support for both Full HD and 4K camera sensors, motor control for the PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) feature, and improved audio support through speaker (one) and microphone (two) connectors.
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CNX Software ☛ Clintech Pico – The first Raspberry Pi RP2354B board offers 48 GPIOs in Raspberry Pi Pico form factor
Designed by Clintech Ltd. in Bulgaria, the Clintech Pico Board appears to be the first development board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2354B chip with 2MB on-chip flash. It retains the same form factor as a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 but adds extra GPIOs to make use of the 48 general-purpose GPIOs provided by the RP2354B chip. Like the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, this board features 40 castellated and through holes on the sides, exposing GPIOs 0–22 and 26–28, along with 3 debug pins.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ AICore DX-M1M Module Provides 25 TOPS Edge Hey Hi (AI) Acceleration in M.2 Form Factor
Radxa, in collaboration with DEEPX, has introduced the AICore DX-M1M, a compact Hey Hi (AI) acceleration module designed for edge inference workloads. The module uses the DeepX DX-M1M NPU and integrates through an M.2 interface for use in embedded and single-board computer platforms.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces
Luckfox has introduced the Lume, a compact development board based on the Allwinner T153 industrial processor. The board combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 with a RISC-V E907 core, along with dual Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI display and camera interfaces, and onboard memory and storage.
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Devices/Embedded
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Krebs On Security ☛ Feds Disrupt IoT Botnets Behind Huge DDoS Attacks
The U.S. Justice Department joined authorities in Canada and Germany in dismantling the online infrastructure behind four highly disruptive botnets that compromised more than three million Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as routers and web cameras. The feds say the four botnets — named Aisuru, Kimwolf, JackSkid and Mossad — are responsible for a series of recent record-smashing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks capable of knocking nearly any target offline.
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