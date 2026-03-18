news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Lalit Maganti ☛ syntaqlite: high-fidelity devtools that SQLite deserves
Most SQL tools treat SQLite as a “flavor” of a generic SQL parser. They approximate the language, which means they break on SQLite-exclusive features like virtual tables, miss syntax like UPSERT, and ignore the 22 compile-time flags that change the syntax SQLite accepts.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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iA Writer ☛ Trapped in MS Office
Microsoft Office traps us in a world that vanished decades ago. Like the workplace in Severance, it holds us in a closed labyrinth where, instead of thinking, we click. Europe says it wants out. But how exactly do we escape the maze? And where would we go?
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ stats19 v4.0.0: 45 Years of UK Road Crash Data, Unified
Older data files have columns like carriageway_hazards_historic while newer ones use carriageway_hazards. v4.0.0 detects these variants, merges them into the modern names, and drops the redundant columns.
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