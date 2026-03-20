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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026



Quoting: PrismLinux: A No‑Drama, Sane Approach to Arch-Based Linux - FOSS Force —

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Arch-based PrismLinux released its latest offering – 2026.03.05. It’s a minimalist distribution offering a variety of desktop environments, including KDE Plasma, Gnome, Cosmic, and Cinnamon. It’s designed for speed and efficiency, utilizing a long-term support Linux kernel.

The ISO weighs in at 1.76 GB and the system requirements are fairly typical: Specifically, a 64-bit processor with at least 2 GB RAM (8 GB RAM is recommended), and at least 30 GB available storage (60 GB SSD is suggested). While an internet connection is optional for installation, there is a suggestion that a connection be available in order to add software post-installation.