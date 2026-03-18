news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Prepare to enable GNU/Linux pressure stall information on Red Bait OpenShift
Starting with Red Bait OpenShift 4.21, GNU/Linux pressure stall information (PSI) can be enabled using a MachineConfig object. Enabling PSI monitoring makes PSI metrics for CPU, memory, and I/O available for your cluster. Activating PSI helps you monitor and act on actual resource contention, not just utilization.
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Red Hat ☛ Advanced Cluster Management 2.16 right-sizing recommendation GA
For modern cloud-native enterprises, achieving resource efficiency is a strategic necessity. Across fleets of clusters, infrastructure costs can increase, and performance predictability can suffer due to under-utilized CPU and memory allocations. Over-burdened workloads jeopardize compromising reliability and service-level objectives.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The efficient enterprise: Scaling intelligence with Mixture of Experts
As a result, the industry is shifting strategies, moving from single, massive models toward more efficient architectures. One of those technologies is Mixture of Experts (MoE).
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Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing OpenShift Service Mesh 3.3 with post-quantum cryptography
Istio 1.28 includes several major updates, including notable security feature enhancements and traffic management enhancements with support for Gateway API v1.4 and BackendTLSPolicy v1.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Generate a no-cost VMware migration-readiness report with the OpenShift migration advisor
The OpenShift migration advisor is a no-cost, self-service tool designed to evaluate the migration-readiness of your VMware workloads prior to commitment. By discovering your vCenter environment, the advisor generates an automated report that provides the technical detail you need to plan your journey with confidence. With the OpenShift migration advisor, you can assess your VM workload migration path as you plan your move to Red Hat OpenShift.
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Ruben Schade ☛ A new ThinkPad unboxing
People like unboxing posts and videos, right? I reckon it’ll also be a fun distraction from the horrendous pain I’m in for a medical misadventure that’s been ongoing for weeks at this point (I’ll be fine thank you, but if you can’t vent on your own blog, where can you?).
My new machine just arrived today, and here’s the box in all its cardboard glory, alongside my two current personal laptops. Reassuringly, we have a lithium battery warning, so I’ll be able to use this laptop without having it plugged in. Did I tell you I’m in pain, so you have to pretend my jokes are funny?