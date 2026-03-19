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Mozilla Firefox as Pusher of VPN by Bundling
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox 149 adds built-in free VPN with 50GB monthly data
Mozilla has announced that a free, built-in VPN is coming to Firefox later this month. Firefox’s free VPN will offer 50 gigabytes of monthly data, which is pretty generous for a browser-based VPN. A Mozilla account is required to make use of it, which isn’t a hardship (they’re free), but is a point of friction some may wish to know upfront.
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PC World ☛ Firefox is rolling out its free VPN and split-screen mode soon
Mozilla announced via blog post that it’ll be launching Firefox 149 next week, and with this update the company will begin rolling out a number of features it has been talking about for quite some time now.