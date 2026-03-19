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today's howtos
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install GNOME Extensions on Ubuntu 26.04
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dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian 13 (vm) how to install airllm, openclaw.ai what is picoclaw.io ? the cyber security implications of AI
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Sean Conner ☛ More notes on the Brazilian SYN attacks
One thing I forgot to mention yesterday was this observation from the Brazilian cybersecurity researcher who emailed me: [...]
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Sean Conner ☛ A possible theory for the Brazilian SYN attacks
I've received several emails about the SYN packets I've been seeing. One person that emailed me today, a cybersecurity researcher from Brazil (their words), wrote about a theory they came across: [...]
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Linuxize ☛ diff Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the diff command: compare files, output formats, filtering, and patch workflow
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Linuxize ☛ Docker Compose: Define and Run Multi-Container Apps
A complete guide to Docker Compose V2 — define multi-container apps with a YAML file, run a SvelteKit and PostgreSQL development environment, and learn the most common Compose directives and commands.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on Fedora 43
Managing a GNU/Linux server without a monitoring tool is like driving blind. You need to know when your CPU is spiking, when your disks are filling up, and when network traffic looks suspicious. Monitorix solves all of that with a lightweight, open-source daemon and a clean browser-based interface.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on openSUSE
You just finished installing openSUSE, you open the network settings, and your WiFi adapter is completely invisible. No wireless interface, no networks listed, nothing. This is one of the most common problems Realtek adapter owners face on openSUSE, and it happens because many Realtek chips require drivers that are not bundled with the default kernel.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Debian 13
Blender stands as the industry’s leading free and open-source 3D creation suite, powering everything from animated films to video game development. Whether you’re a professional 3D artist, animator, or hobbyist creator, getting Blender running smoothly on Debian 13 (Trixie) opens up a world of creative possibilities.
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