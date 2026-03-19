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Valnet on Updating GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
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Make Use Of ☛ My Linux setup kept breaking after updates — until I realized updates weren't the problem at all
I used to treat Linux updates like a warning sign. Not a dramatic one, just enough to make me hesitate. I would run it, reboot, and then wait for whatever small thing to go wrong. A glitch, a delay, or just slightly off that made the whole system feel less reliable than it had the day before. It didn’t happen every time, but it happened often enough that I stopped trusting the process. Suddenly, it stopped feeling routine and started feeling like a gamble. So I blamed them, as it felt like the obvious explanation. There are changes, and stuff breaks. Simple, clean, but completely misleading.
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Make Use Of ☛ This Linux feature is why I’m not scared of updates anymore (and Windows should copy it)
There used to be a tiny moment of hesitation every time I clicked the update button. You know the moment: the cursor hovers. Your brain runs a quick risk assessment. Do I really want to deal with this today? Updates are supposed to improve your system, but anyone who has used computers long enough knows they occasionally come with surprises. Drivers stop cooperating, or something that worked perfectly yesterday suddenly refuses to behave. Windows users know this feeling particularly well.
Windows updates have a long and colorful history of occasionally going sideways. Sometimes the system installs them at the worst possible moment. Sometimes a driver breaks. Sometimes a feature quietly stops working, and you don’t even know why. Recovery tools exist, but they often feel slow, opaque, and a little unpredictable. Linux, on the other hand, quietly solved this problem years ago. The trick is something called filesystem snapshots, and once you start using them, updates stop feeling risky altogether.