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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026



Quoting: EndeavorOS Titan is one of the most unique Arch-based Linux distros I've tried - here's why | ZDNET —

I've been following EndeavorOS for a while now. You can read my reviews of Gemini and Ganymede to confirm that I've found this distribution to be a true gem.

Based on Arch Linux, EndeavorOS is a rolling release distro with some particular features that make it stand out among other similar distributions based on Arch.

Before I get into those features, let's talk about what's new with Titan.