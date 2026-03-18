Free and Open Source Software

Ubuntu is a popular free and open-source Linux-based operating system that is renowned for being a user-friendly and secure alternative to operating systems like Windows or macOS. Ubuntu is available for desktops, servers, and IoT devices. A large number of Linux distributions are also based on Ubuntu which can be viewed here.

Before I can install Ubuntu on the machine I first need to disable Secure Boot in the BIOS. I won’t reproduce those steps here as they are covered in my BIOS article.

Download the Ubuntu 25.10 ISO from Ubuntu’s website. I usually install Linux distributions from a USB flash drive. Either write the ISO to a key using software such as balenaEtcher, or, as I do, use my Ventoy prepared flash drive. That way I can just copy the ISO to that drive.

I booted the Ubuntu 25.10 ISO from a USB flash drive. Booting from the USB key simply involves accessing the Chuwi’s BIOS, going to the Boot menu and making sure that the USB key is the first listed in the Boot order.