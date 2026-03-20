Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More

That DAC has 12-bit resolution, which means it can create 4096 “steps” between 0V and 3.3V. Each step is therefore approximately 0.0008V, so the generated analog waveform is smooth. That’s important for producing something like a nice sine wave, as you can do by following this tutorial.

The only hardware you need other than the Arduino UNO R4 is a rotary encoder, a breadboard, and some jumper wires. You’ll probably also want an oscilloscope to see the results.