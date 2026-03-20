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Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-03-15 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (11/2026): Input, Budgets and Widgets
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Hackaday ☛ Sega Genesis Finally Gets Long-Awaited Stock Ticker App 37 Years After Launch
The build runs on a MegaWiFi cartridge, which uses an ESP8266 or ESP32 microcontroller to add WiFi communication to the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive). [Mike] wrote a custom program for the platform that would query the Finnhub HTTPS API and display live stock prices via the Genesis’s Video Display Processor. It does so via a clean console-like interface that would be familiar to users of other 16-bit machines from this era, though seeing so much textual output would have been uncommon.
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Arduino ☛ Use an Arduino UNO R4’s DAC as a signal generator
That DAC has 12-bit resolution, which means it can create 4096 “steps” between 0V and 3.3V. Each step is therefore approximately 0.0008V, so the generated analog waveform is smooth. That’s important for producing something like a nice sine wave, as you can do by following this tutorial.
The only hardware you need other than the Arduino UNO R4 is a rotary encoder, a breadboard, and some jumper wires. You’ll probably also want an oscilloscope to see the results.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Tech hobbyist makes shoulder-mounted guided missile prototype with $96 in parts and a 3D printer — DIY MANPADS includes assisted targeting, ballistics calculations, optional camera for tracking
Once the second switch is hit, the connection extends to the rocket itself, and at that moment, orientation angles start being calculated for the missile's canards to use (the movable wings that jut out of the missile to orient it).
The launcher contains an ESP32 microprocessor along with a GPS, barometer, and compass. The missile itself contains another ESP32, coupled with an MPU6050 inertial measurement unit for calculating orientation and velocity, and move the canards as mentioned.