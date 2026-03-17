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KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6
Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.2, the KDE Plasma 6.6.3 release makes KWin’s screencasting feature more robust when using PipeWire 1.6 or newer and promises to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows for screens using more fractional scale factors.
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 also improves support for Arch Linux and CachyOS distributions by fixing an issue causing the system tray context menus of system updaters to not be positioned correctly, improves support for Samsung LS24D60xU monitors, and makes Spectacle’s magnifier better at being pixel-aligned.