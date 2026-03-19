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Applications: Pidgin and More in Valnet
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HowTo Geek ☛ This classic chat app was way ahead of its time, and it's still alive 25 years later
If you've used the internet for many years, you may have heard of AOL Instant Messenger—a popular turn-of-the-century chat system—but have you ever encountered Pidgin? If you were around the open-source community over the past two decades, you no doubt have, but it wasn't just a mere chat application; it was so much more. Built on a forward-thinking engine and pioneering private communications, Pidgin got it right for so many, long ago—something that modern chat applications could learn from.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 obscure Linux apps I use all the time
When you get on Linux for the first time, it can be overwhelming just how much free software is available to you. After years of futzing around on Linux devices, I have some fairly uncommon software I've adopted for work and for play.