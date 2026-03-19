Databases: PGDay Armenia 2026 and PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule

Greetings PostgreSQL Community,

I’m thrilled to announce that PGDay Armenia 2026 will take place in Yerevan on April 30, 2026.

PGDay Armenia is a community-driven technical conference organized by the Armenia PostgreSQL User Group, bringing together PostgreSQL professionals and enthusiasts from around the world to connect, learn, share knowledge, and help shape the future of PostgreSQL. We would love for you to be part of it!