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Databases: PGDay Armenia 2026 and PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule
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PostgreSQL ☛ Join Us at PGDay Armenia 2026 in Yerevan on April 30, 2026
Greetings PostgreSQL Community,
I’m thrilled to announce that PGDay Armenia 2026 will take place in Yerevan on April 30, 2026.
PGDay Armenia is a community-driven technical conference organized by the Armenia PostgreSQL User Group, bringing together PostgreSQL professionals and enthusiasts from around the world to connect, learn, share knowledge, and help shape the future of PostgreSQL. We would love for you to be part of it!
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule Announced!
PGConf.dev 2026 (May 19-22, 2026, Vancouver, BC, Canada), aka PostgreSQL Development Conference 2026, is an event where users, developers, and community organizers come together to focus on PostgreSQL development and community growth. Meet PostgreSQL contributors, learn about upcoming features, and discuss development problems with PostgreSQL enthusiasts!