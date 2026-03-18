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Linux Kernel: Kernel 6.12.77 in EasyOS, "Sashiko patch-review system", "Systemd 260 kills SysV", and Linux 7.1 Plans
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Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.12.77 compiled
EasyOS 7.2.2 has kernel version 6.12.73.
Have now compiled 6.12.77, in woofQ2, and this will be in the next release of Easy. Configuration same as before.
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LWN ☛ The Sashiko patch-review system
Roman Gushchin has announced the
existence of an LLM-driven patch-review system named Sashiko. It automatically creates reviews
for all patches sent to the linux-kernel mailing list (and some others).
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The Register UK ☛ Systemd 260 kills SysV, tells AI not to misbehave
The latest release of the most widely used Linux init system is here, and between dropping init script support and AI-assisted coding, we feel sure that this release will win it yet more admirers.
Systemd 260 delivers one of the changes that the developers have been promising for at least a few years – we reported that init script support was going back in 2023.
[...]
However, systemd does now feature on at least one edition of the OpenSlopware list of slop-contaminated FOSS. We covered the rise and fall of the original controversial list back in January.
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Linux 7.1 Kernel Will Enhance Support for AMD Ryzen AI NPUs
AMD's hardware has generally enjoyed better support on Linux than its Intel and NVIDIA competition, although adoption and feature-parity to Windows can sometimes be a little slow. This has been the case with the AMD's APUs, which only just received power and usage monitoring via a pull request for Linux 7.1. The new AMDXDNA driver will expose power monitoring metrics for AMD Ryzen AI NPUs via DRM_IOCTL_AMDXDNA_GET_INFO, alongside new metrics to expose real-time NPU busy metrics to applications.