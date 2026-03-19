Programming, Education, and More

A while back, we talked about how using std::span instead of C-style arrays makes your code safer and easier to reason about. std::span, added in C++20, is a non-owning view over a contiguous sequence of objects - think of it as a string_view, but for arrays. C++23 continued building on this foundation, bringing related utilities such as and mdspan, the multidimensional cousin of span.

Now let’s see what additional improvements we are getting with C++26.