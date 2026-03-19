news
Graphics and Kernel/Linux: DLSS 5 Horrific, PS5 GPU Support, and Hurd
-
Graphics Stack
-
Matt Birchler ☛ DLSS 5 looks like ass (and this is coming from a huge DLSS fan)
As someone who really loves DLSS, I gotta say, my first impression of DLSS 5 in these comparisons is that it looks like ass. To be honest, it feels like it goes against the whole point of DLSS from the start, which was to allow people to run games at higher resolutions without sacrificing performance. I think DLSS 3 was where it crossed into the "excellent, but sometimes imperfect" territory, and DLSS 4 was basically flawless. But all along the way this was displaying the game in the best way possible.
-
Video Cardz ☛ Mesa 26.1-devel adds PS5 GPU support as AMDGPU patches follow
Andy Nguyen’s PlayStation 5 Linux project is now moving beyond a private modding effort and into upstream graphics code. Phoronix reports that support work for the PS5 GPU has started showing up in both Mesa and the AMDGPU kernel driver stack, following Nguyen’s earlier demonstration of Linux running on Sony’s console. What this means is that parts of the work are now being proposed for general Linux support rather than staying as one-off patches. This modder really didn’t want to just make a viral hack showcase, this can help other modders who may try this later as well.
-
-
Kernel
-
[Old] Richard Braun ☛ what hardware is supported? What drivers does GNU/Hurd have?
Other hardware that is known to work includes the Dell Inspiron 1750 on i386 Debian/Hurd. It won't boot with the current installer (June 2023 debian-hurd i386 net-install) because of an FPU issue (fixed upstream). I had to remove the optical drive. It hangs for one minute during boot on ACPI init, but otherwise fine when disabling full tree parsing. The touchpad, keyboard, display, ethernet, and the hard drive works (in legacy mode).
The Hurd can run on more recent Intel machines, but with no [Internet] connectivity! You can always use the Hurd via qemu.
-