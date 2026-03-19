Graphics and Kernel/Linux: DLSS 5 Horrific, PS5 GPU Support, and Hurd

Other hardware that is known to work includes the Dell Inspiron 1750 on i386 Debian/Hurd. It won't boot with the current installer (June 2023 debian-hurd i386 net-install) because of an FPU issue (fixed upstream). I had to remove the optical drive. It hangs for one minute during boot on ACPI init, but otherwise fine when disabling full tree parsing. The touchpad, keyboard, display, ethernet, and the hard drive works (in legacy mode).

The Hurd can run on more recent Intel machines, but with no [Internet] connectivity! You can always use the Hurd via qemu.