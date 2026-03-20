Debian: Modern Debian Compaq Armada E500 (Pentium III), Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.2-5 Now Available

Bottom line: Debian installs fine and runs well, as does X11 and PekWM. Remmina works well, and so the E500 can be a nice graphical terminal, almost a thin client. AFAIK, no reasonably modern web browser will run on it, and various other stuff (abiword, atril, … and I’m sure a lot more I don’t know about yet) will not run. I have not explored whether any of these could be compiled and then used. Some no longer work with a 32-bit toolchain (abiword, for example).