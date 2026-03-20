news
Games: Godot, OpenTTD, SteamOS, and More
-
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 4.5.2
A significant update for 4.5 users with important rendering bug fixes, especially for mobile and D3D12.
-
Linux Links ☛ NetStats Baseball – simulation of Major League Baseball
NSB is a simulation of Major League Baseball. It is a client/server application written in C.
-
Freytra Peaks making of
Hi, I'm Sven, lead artist of SuperTuxKart.
In this blog post, we'll look at the creation process behind the upcoming track "Freytra Peaks", which will be included in the main game with the release of STK Evolution. This new track will retire the venerable "Snow Peak" after many years of faithful service. You can get early access to Freytra Peaks now through our 1.5 donation package.
-
OpenTTD ☛ An update on Steam / GOG changes for OpenTTD
I understand that these changes have provoked strong feelings in the community, but I feel it important to emphasise that Atari have worked collaboratively with us, and that OpenTTD as a project retains its full independence. Even after reading this, you may still not agree with the choices that we’ve made, but I would please ask you to share your views respectfully. The Transport Tycoon community has been a source of joy in my own life for well over a quarter of a century, and it would be fantastic for us to be able to continue to enjoy these brilliant games well into the future.
-
Neowin ☛ v gets massive 3.8 preview update, here's what is new
Valve releases a substantial SteamOS update loaded with fixes, upgrades, and improvements across the entire platform.
-
PC Gamer ☛ Gnome gets Nvidia performance boost, offering 'smoother window animations and general desktop fluidity' for Linux gamers
Nvidia GPUs don't always play nicely with Linux. Well, with recent driver issues, they don't always play nicely with Windows either, but it's been a bit of a pain for those swapping over for some time. If you are among those with an Nvidia GPU who use Gnome, things should be about to get much smoother.
For the unaware, Gnome is an open-source desktop environment for Linux, and the default interface seen in the likes of Ubuntu. Named 'Tokyo', after the Gnome Asia summit in 2025, Gnome 50 has just been unveiled, and it comes with a whole host of new features—but the most important for gamers will be better Nvidia GPU support (via Phoronix).
Under the 'Display Handling Improvements' section of the patch notes, it notes "Nvidia Performance Boosts", mentioning "Workarounds for Nvidia driver quirks." This means Gnome gamers should notice "smoother window animations and general desktop fluidity for users with Nvidia GPUs."