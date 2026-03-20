Games: Godot, OpenTTD, SteamOS, and More

I understand that these changes have provoked strong feelings in the community, but I feel it important to emphasise that Atari have worked collaboratively with us, and that OpenTTD as a project retains its full independence. Even after reading this, you may still not agree with the choices that we’ve made, but I would please ask you to share your views respectfully. The Transport Tycoon community has been a source of joy in my own life for well over a quarter of a century, and it would be fantastic for us to be able to continue to enjoy these brilliant games well into the future.