news
today's leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Securing Production Debugging in Kubernetes
During production debugging, the fastest route is often broad access such as
cluster-admin(a ClusterRole that grants administrator-level access), shared bastions/jump boxes, or long-lived SSH keys. It works in the moment, but it comes with two common problems: auditing becomes difficult, and temporary exceptions have a way of becoming routine.
This post offers my recommendations for good practices applicable to existing Kubernetes environments with minimal tooling changes: [...]
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 694 - Dark patterns … to rule them all, with Sergès Goma
We start off by talking about giving presentations and the background to the dark patterns talk. All the great versions of a talk - you never know what’s going to happen. Dark patterns and ethics in software development are topics people like to share their experiences of. And it’s easy to get caught in the pull between protecting your user and finishing your tickets. We as developers do have a lot of power, but we also have a job to do.
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show Episode 483: Ask Noah Show | 483
This week we dig into ripping Bluerays, best practices for DIY IP camera systems, and your questions answered!
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Jan-Lukas Else ☛ Which Linux Distro to choose?
Too many choices, but I’m determined to align my tech with my ideals and leave the Microsoft world behind.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ New Launcher Aims to Simplify Cockpit Installations
After some adjustments and community feedback in the openSUSE bar, members took an existing tool to roll out a launcher for openSUSE users that provides a web-based system administration interface, more accessible to users switching from the traditional YaST setup utility.
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Debian Family
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Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian pt_BR localization team and UFABC's mentoring program
Between July and November 2025, the Debian pt_BR translation team received five students for an online mentoring program. The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Federal University of ABC through the extension project "Immersion in Free Software", coordinated by professors Suzana Santos and Miguel Vieira.
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