news
Red Hat Promotes Slop, Pays for Fake 'Coverage' and 'Research' to Help It Sell Slop Plagiarism
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Red Hat ☛ Automate test and failure analysis via streams for Apache Kafka
In enterprise software testing, teams often rely on multiple platforms for various stages of the quality lifecycle. The ReportPortal excels at real-time test reporting and AI-powered failure analysis, while Polarion ALM serves as the single source of truth for full software testing lifecycle management. The challenge is keeping failure analysis verdicts in sync between these two systems without burdening QE teams with manual data entry.
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Red Hat ☛ Hybrid loan-decisioning with OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and Vertex AI [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop]
This blog presents a practical solution pattern that demonstrates how a modern financial application can make loan decisions using multiple machine learning (ML) systems deployed across hybrid environments. The architecture reflects real-world financial services requirements, where regulatory, compliance, and data residency constraints influence where models are deployed.
A distributed architecture for regulated environments
In this pattern, a loan approval classifier runs on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud using Vertex AI, while an ONNX-based regression model for interest rate prediction is deployed on Red Hat OpenShift AI running on premise. Many financial institutions require sensitive customer and risk data to remain on premise or within tightly controlled environments. Deploying OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) on premise enables these organizations to run ML workloads close to regulated data while still integrating with cloud-based services.
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Red Hat ☛ Rebalance hub workloads with managed cluster migration
As organizations scale their Kubernetes deployments, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes hub clusters can become overwhelmed. A single hub that manages hundreds of clusters often experiences significant strain. This pressure can cause resource exhaustion, which burdens the CPU and memory, and increased API server latency, which slows down policy enforcement. Consequently, some hubs may become overloaded while others sit idle. These factors create scaling bottlenecks, making it difficult to add more clusters to capacity-constrained hubs. Traditional solutions require expensive vertical scaling or complex hub redeployments. In this article, we will discuss a new approach—dynamically redistributing managed clusters across hubs using a multicluster global hub.
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Red Hat ☛ How to operate OpenShift in air-gapped environments
Many organizations follow strict security and regulatory rules to minimize external exposure. In many environments, systems are already protected through layered security controls such as firewalls, demilitarized zones (DMZs), bastion or jump hosts, reverse proxies, content delivery networks (CDNs), and virtual private networks (VPNs). Network access is often further restricted through tightly controlled subnets, encrypted communications over HTTPS, certificate-based authentication, and zero trust architecture (ZTA) principles. These principles emphasize continuous verification and least-privilege access.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Optimizing cluster observability: A strategic approach to selective log routing in Red Hat OpenShift
In a standard OpenShift deployment, the ingress controller (HAProxy) and various system operators generate a continuous stream of metadata. While these logs are essential for a security operations center (SOC), they are often noise to an application developer attempting to trace a logic error.
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[Repeat] Red Hat Official ☛ Operationalizing "Bring Your Own Agent" on Red Hat AI, the OpenClaw edition [Ed: Red Hat selling slop, as usual under IBM]
The AI agent world is messy. Teams are reaching for LangChain, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, AutoGen, or building custom solutions from scratch. Good. That's how it should be during the creative phase. But once an agent leaves a developer's laptop and starts talking to production data, calling external application programming interfaces (APIs), or running on shared infrastructure, freedom without guardrails stops being a feature and starts being a liability.
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KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2026 Preview: AI, Sovereignty, and the Rise of Cloud-Native as the Control Plane [Ed: Red Hat funded propaganda about Red Hat; this is "AI" and other buzzwords disguised as "research"... it's SPAM and malpractice]
As we head into KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, it’s clear this event has moved far beyond Kubernetes.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat at NVIDIA GTC [Ed: Red Hat made a shrine to slop]