This blog presents a practical solution pattern that demonstrates how a modern financial application can make loan decisions using multiple machine learning (ML) systems deployed across hybrid environments. The architecture reflects real-world financial services requirements, where regulatory, compliance, and data residency constraints influence where models are deployed.

A distributed architecture for regulated environments

In this pattern, a loan approval classifier runs on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud using Vertex AI, while an ONNX-based regression model for interest rate prediction is deployed on Red Hat OpenShift AI running on premise. Many financial institutions require sensitive customer and risk data to remain on premise or within tightly controlled environments. Deploying OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) on premise enables these organizations to run ML workloads close to regulated data while still integrating with cloud-based services.