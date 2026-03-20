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Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards
Germany’s federal “Deutschland-Stack” puts Open Document Format at the center of its digital infrastructure plans.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.
I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.
The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.
Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.
The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.
The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.
The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.
Germany’s federal “Deutschland-Stack” puts Open Document Format at the center of its digital infrastructure plans.