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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026



Quoting: What's a minimal install for Linux? 6 reasons it can come in handy | ZDNET —

I can't even begin to tell you how many times I've installed Linux. Needless to say, it numbers well into the thousands. I've installed Linux distributions of all types, ranging from mobile editions all the way up to server clusters (and everything in between).

There's one type of installation that I've had to use on several occasions: the minimal install.