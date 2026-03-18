GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism

Half a dozen Big Tech players have together delivered $12.5 million in grants towards a project that aims to help maintainers of open source projects to cope with AI slop bug reports.

“As the security landscape grows more complex, advances in AI are dramatically increasing the speed and scale of vulnerability discovery in open source software,” explains a Linux Foundation announcement about the initiative. “Maintainers are now facing an unprecedented influx of security findings, many of which are generated by automated systems, without the resources or tooling needed to triage and remediate them effectively.”