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GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism
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Linux Foundation kicks off effort to shield FOSS maintainers from AI slop bug reports [Ed: GAFAM Foundation is part of the problem; Judging by who sponsors this, it's the very companies that spam the bug reporting systems, so this is PR piggybacking the name "Linux"; "$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage," as someone has put it]
Half a dozen Big Tech players have together delivered $12.5 million in grants towards a project that aims to help maintainers of open source projects to cope with AI slop bug reports.
“As the security landscape grows more complex, advances in AI are dramatically increasing the speed and scale of vulnerability discovery in open source software,” explains a Linux Foundation announcement about the initiative. “Maintainers are now facing an unprecedented influx of security findings, many of which are generated by automated systems, without the resources or tooling needed to triage and remediate them effectively.”
That statement there (Microsoft front group in 'Linux' clothing) is pure PR for slop, it is marketing!
6 days ago: By Expanding to Advocacy of Ponzi Schemes and Bill Epsteingate (Sex Trafficking), Linux Foundation Revenue Grew to $220,730,594, But Salary of Linus Torvalds Not Even in Top 10 Anymore!