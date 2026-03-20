news
Applications: Vykar, Radicle, and More
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LWN ☛ Radicle 1.7.0 released
Version 1.7.0 ("Daffodil") of the Radicle peer-to-peer, local-first code collaboration stack has been released. Some of the changes in this release include improved I/O usage, the ability to block nodes at the connection level, and clearer errors for rad id updates.
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It's FOSS ☛ Vykar is a New Open Source Backup Tool That's Faster Than Borg, Restic, and Kopia
The BorgBase team has cooked up a new open source backup client written in Rust.
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Linux Links ☛ 8 Best Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Handwritten GUI Notes Apps
Handwritten note-taking applications bring pen-and-paper workflow to the GNU/Linux desktop. We pick the best tools for the job.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.12: GNOME 50 Release, Fedora for Apple, New Ageless Linux, Manjaro Drama and More
Plenty of things going on in the GNU/Linux world.
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Real Linux User ☛ RapidRAW – This photo app is getting better and better
As a photography enthusiast and someone interested in photo editing applications, I am always very curious about the developments around the relatively new RapidRAW application.
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Linux Links ☛ Warp – modern terminal with an IDE-like interface and Hey Hi (AI) assistance
Warp is a Rust-based terminal for developers and teams. It's proprietary software.
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Hacker Noon ☛ Your Linux OS has a Chaos Engine - and Nobody Told You
Your program works perfectly on your machine. Fast responses, clean connections, zero errors. You ship it.
Then someone runs it from a hotel WiFi in rural Ohio. Or from Brazil over a satellite link. Or from a corporate network that silently drops one in twenty packets. Your program falls apart — timeouts unhandled, no retry logic, error messages that say "something went wrong" and nothing else.
You never saw it coming because your test environment was perfect. That's the bug.