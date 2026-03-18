original
The Perils of Growing
"Our Web traffic," I said in the sister site a few hours ago, "is noticeably increasing and more whistleblowers turn up at our digital doorstep with invaluable leaks, which means we do exclusives at a faster pace than I can conveniently manage on my own."
Here in this site the same trend is observed, as many pages are added, excluding slop (which we loathe). It is still (same as a decade ago), fundamentally at its core, "a community-driven news site."
The community has grown, as did our reach. The only downside of it is that this attracts haters and hence vandals.
Tux Machines is resilient because it has many editors, administrators, owners etc. The team is international and its management (leadership) is global; it's not a business but an evolving collective - one that turns 22 soon. █
Image source: Fork and Knife on a white plate in front of a window looking out at the ocean