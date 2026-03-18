news
Hardware: System76, Jolla and More
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Desktop/Laptop
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System76 ☛ Introducing the New Thelio Mira High Performance Desktop
Engineered for High Performance Under Demanding Workloads
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ ADLINK DLAP-701 – An NVIDIA Jetson T5000/T4000 Edge Hey Hi (AI) platform for humanoid robots and vision sensing systems
ADLINK has just launched the DLAP-701 Series, a NVIDIA Jetson T5000/T4000-based compact edge Hey Hi (AI) platform designed for humanoid robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and vision sensing systems (VSS). It supports up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory and features various I/O options, including dual Gigabit Ethernet, a QSFP port supporting 4×25GbE LAN, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and HDMI output, along with M.2 slots for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and NVMe storage, as well as an mPCIe slot.
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CNX Software ☛ Mini review of the ThinkNode M6 “outdoor solar power for Meshtastic”
Elecrow has sent us a solar-powered ThinkNode M6 Meshtastic device for review. Last year, I reviewed the ThinkNode M1 and M2 Meshtastic nodes, and I was a bit disappointed by the point-to-point range in a suburban environment, where I got about 550 meters of range after switching to LONG SLOW mode. Nine months have passed since that review, and there still doesn’t seem to be any Meshtastic community in the second-largest city in Thailand, probably because typical Meshtastic terminals are more expensive than entry-level Android smartphones, have limited functionality, and the mobile app is still a mess despite a revamp.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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dwaves.de ☛ update from the jolla phone running sailfish os
ladies and gentlemen BEHOLD: A SMART PHONE WITH REPLACABLE BATTERY!!!!!
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