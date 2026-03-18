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Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6
Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.
As expected, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 includes all the exciting improvements and new features of Fedora Linux 43, such as RPM 6.0, as well as the new DNF5 backend for PackageKit from Fedora Linux 44. Apple Silicon Mac users interested in running Fedora Linux can use these instructions to install Fedora Asahi Remix 43.