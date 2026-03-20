news
Games: Nightmare Reaper, Lucky Tower Ultimate, and More
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DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH is now available on PC | GamingOnLinux
As potentially one of the last Sony PlayStation published releases on PC, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH is officially out now from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. This is a day I have been waiting for!
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Thrilling retro-inspired shooter Nightmare Reaper adds 2-4 player co-op | GamingOnLinux
Nightmare Reaper is a quality retro-inspired shooter worth your time, now even more so because you can team up with friends in a major upgrade.
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Opera GX is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux
The "gaming browser" Opera GX is now available for Linux, although I'm still not sure why you would want to actually use it. But still, options are nice and every app that's supported on Linux is one less reason for someone to stick with Windows.
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The hilarious Lucky Tower Ultimate releases 1.0 on April 16 | GamingOnLinux
Lucky Tower Ultimate is absolutely brilliant and thoroughly funny and the big 1.0 release is announced to arrive on April 16th. Mixing together dungeon crawling, roguelikes and comedy into something quite special - I really can't wait for the full release of this one.
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The nostalgic helicopter shooter Cleared Hot gets Linux support with a performance update | GamingOnLinux
Cleared Hot is an excellent nostalgic helicopter shooter, and the latest release brings Native Linux support to improve performance on Steam Deck.
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Counter-Strike 2 gets a major update with reload changes, custom game modes | GamingOnLinux
Possibly one of the most controversial updates for the Counter-Strike series as a whole, the latest Counter-Strike 2 update brings major changes from Valve. CS 2 was due some major updates, but perhaps this is not the one people were hoping for. Certainly not me. Where's my revamped Danger Zone? Come on Valve!
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GE-Proton 10-33 brings fixes for VR outside of Steam, FSR upgrades and more | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton 10-33 has arrived bringing with it a fresh set of fixes for Windows games on Linux / SteamOS, here's all that's new for you.