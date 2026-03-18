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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: UN Creates Open Source Portal » Linux Magazine —

In a post on LinkedIn, the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology said, "The portal connects projects, people, and resources, enabling agencies to share best practices while engaging with the global open source community. By promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing, it supports innovation and stronger digital solutions for global challenges."

The leading page of Open Source Portal makes it clear that the goal is to "coordinate and scale open source efforts across the United Nations system." The goals of the portal are threefold: Support collaboration between all agencies, share open source tools to reduce duplication, and align with open standards and best practices.

You can also view the repository for all groups currently associated with the Open Source Portal.

Currently, there is only one project lined up for the portal, which is eTIR National Application (eTIR NA), an open source solution aimed at connecting national customs authorities with the eTIR international system faster and at no cost. You can also propose a new project by sending an email to opensource@un.org.