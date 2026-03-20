news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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University of Toronto ☛ Wayland has good reasons to put the window manager in the display server
Your window manager is extremely involved in the decisions about where all of those input events go and whether the second window receives a mouse button click event in the third step. If the window manager is separate from whatever is handling input events, either some things trigger synchronous delays in further event handling or sufficiently fast typeahead and actions are in a race with the window manager to see if it handles changes in where future events should go fast enough or if some of your typing and other actions are misdirected to the wrong place because the window manager is lagging.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Linux is less intimidating when you know what a "distro" actually is
So you’ve heard about this wonderful thing called Linux and how it’s an open-source alternative to macOS and Windows. But then someone asks you, “which distro do you want to use?” and everything becomes confusing again. What are they actually talking about, and what kinds of decisions are you going to have to make?
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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LWN ☛ Google details new 24-hour process to sideload unverified Android apps (Ars Technica)
Ars Technica describes
the ritual that will be required before a future Android device will
deign to install apps from somewhere other than the Play Store. It is not
for the impatient.
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