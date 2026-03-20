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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026



Quoting: How to turn your Pixel phone into a PC - with the new Android Desktop Mode | ZDNET —

More than a decade ago, Canonical was working on what it called "desktop convergence." The idea was to combine a mobile device with a desktop device to create something far more useful.

Back then, it was a quaint idea with amazing possibilities. Now, however, it has even more compelling implications.

According to Pew Research, 98% of Americans own a smartphone. That same report concludes that at least 16% of Americans are "smartphone-only" users. In other words, one in six Americans owns neither a desktop nor a laptop computer and depends solely on their phone for online activity, productivity, and entertainment.