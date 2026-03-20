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The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.
Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.
Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.
The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.
The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.
The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.
news
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026
Updated This Past Day
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For Confluent employees who survived the layoffs there will be "culture chock"
New
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For those who have not followed our story
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They know what's coming, they just don't know when
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Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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many if not all solicitors and solicitor firms in the UK are in effect unregulated
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Layoffs at IBM and the media does not talk about these
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If the "big media" absorbs slop, it'll no longer be trusted and therefore not read/watched by the public
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Links for the day
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Links for the day
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gets paid to do this
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As an associate put it, "selling out further, due to Microsoft moles inside Canonical"
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Links for the day
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Lots more to come
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Worse yet, the mainstream media spreads lies about it right now
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This is IBM policy
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Companies taken over by IBM will be exploited and destroyed to keep a bubble inflated for a little while longer
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In the past, such things were typically referred to as "media blackout"; now it's just "the norm".
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GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC logs for Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
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