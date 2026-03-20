KDE/Qt: Development With QML and Update on KDE Home Automation (KIOT)

Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.

The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.