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KDE/Qt: Development With QML and Update on KDE Home Automation (KIOT)
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KDAB ☛ Bind QML Values across an Arbitrary Number of Elements
Synchronize properties across dynamically instantiated QML elements, using a C++ singleton that acts as a message broker and recursive signal-slot connections. This design enables flexible and scalable value synchronization across components, with minimal coupling between UI and logic.
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David Edmundson ☛ Update on KDE Home Automation (KIOT)
The idea is that if you're using home automation your PC that you're in front of has a lot of important information that can be used for adjusting automations; are you in a call, are your headphones on, and so on. I made a small daemon, named Kiot (derived from "KDE Internet of Things") that exposes this information about your PC to Home Automation software, like Home Assistant.